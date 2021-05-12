When I met Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell, I didn’t need to see his résumé to figure out that he had been a Marine.
His short-cropped hair, his extremely pressed uniform and a physique that is no stranger to working out were dead giveaways.
OK, the Marine memorabilia behind his desk were also clues, but you get the idea.
We were meeting to discuss the sheriff’s agreeing to write a monthly column in our Lake County newspapers, and what I found was a man who seems to love his job and the people he works with. I also saw a man who believes in transparency in law enforcement.
It would be hard to find a more home-grown guy than Grinnell. He was born in Eustis, graduated from Leesburg High, received an associate’s degree from Lake Technical Center and worked at Publix before joining the marines in 1986, serving until 1991 with deployments in Operation Just Cause in Panama, and Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in the Middle East.
He started with our county’s largest law enforcement agency in 1994 and worked his way up to chief deputy before running for sheriff in 2016.
In between chatting about his upcoming columns, the sheriff talked to me about current events surrounding law enforcement.
We talked about the current environment and some of the things smart law enforcement agencies are doing to build bridges between the community and their departments.
“Communication is the key,” he said, explaining that his department has been reaching out to various segments in the community to head off misunderstanding and misconceptions about how deputies perform their jobs.
He said he understands that there is a difference in how African American members of the community perceive the police.
“A member of the Black community told me that some families have ‘safety bags’ with them in their cars. That’s a bag that contains a driver’s license, registration and insurance, so that the driver doesn’t have to move their hands too often and can just hand a deputy everything they need all at once,” he said.
Sheriff Grinnell said that he would like to change that. But he knows it will take more communication and more work.
And being honest and transparent is one of the things that will help make that happen, he said.
I liked what he told me about transparency. For instance, his office makes police reports available right away for the public and media to review, so they know what the department has been up to. It makes it easy to find out what kind of crimes are taking place and where it is occurring.
In my career as a journalist, I can tell you that not all law enforcement agencies do that. Some make you ask for a specific incident report. If you don’t know something occurred, how can you ask for it?
“People are going to find out things anyway, so why shouldn’t we be upfront about things from the beginning,” he explained.
Building a dialogue between the community and the sheriff’s office is a positive thing.
The sheriff’s monthly column will start publishing on our Viewpoint page Wednesday, May 19.
Jim Gouvellis is the publisher of the Clermont News Leader. You can reach him at jgouvellis@clermontnewsleader.com.