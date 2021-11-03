Before you read the rest of this column ask yourself if the world you live in is more or less polite than the one your parents lived in. You might be surprised by the answer.
I have some rules that I try to live by that I think have something to do with being polite. I’m not Mr. Manners or anything, but I do believe that manners and politeness are what we use to remain civil to one another and most importantly, convey respect.
Here are the Jim Gouvellis rules of politeness.
• Just say please and thank you. You would be surprised how often this doesn’t happen anymore. Many businesses, especially in the service industry require their employees to do this, but what about you, the parent? Do you require your children to say please when asking for something in public? If we don’t insist on this behavior it will surely become a lost art.
• Don’t use cuss words in front of people you aren’t married to. The liberal use of bad words has creeped into our everyday language in a way I would not have dreamed possible just a few short years ago. I listened to an employee in an auto shop the other day use the F word as a noun, verb and adjective in front of customers in the waiting room. The employee who was listening didn’t flinch. How do you stop this? The only way I can think of is that when you hear it, ask the person if they could refrain from using those words. Creating an uncomfortable situation might lead to a little positive change.
• Hold the door for people. Sounds corny but it is a small gesture that shows other people that you are a civil human being. I don’t adhere to the idea that you should only hold the door open for women. Do it for everyone.
• Teach young people manners, even if they don’t belong to us. If you subscribe to the “it takes a village” philosophy then it is OK to correct a young person if they forgot to say please or thank you or if you catch them being rude. It might not make you a new friend but it could change a young person’s life.
• Don’t walk around in a store or other place talking on your mobile phone. Other people don’t want to hear your conversation.
• Interrupting the conversation of others is another important one. I was in the middle of a conversation with a store clerk when a man walked up and asked a question about an electronic device. The young store clerk stopped his sales pitch and conversed with the interrupting man. I felt as though I was treated rudely by both the clerk and the interrupting man. I worked at a newspaper in a different company once where the leader of the organization would regularly interrupt his staff, hardly ever letting them finish their sentences. Pretty soon, people stopped offering some of their ideas because they thought their opinions didn’t matter to the boss. Remember, listening to others is a sign of respect.
• One that used to be on my list was shaking hands with people when you meet someone for the first time. I think I am ready to give others a pass on this one since we are living in the Age of COVID. I guess waving or fist bumping is going to suffice for awhile.
Oh, by the way, thanks for reading this column .