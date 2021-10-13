Well, this is it, Pig fans. The largest festival for South Lake residents is happening this weekend.
It’s the one we have all been waiting for after being cooped up in the pandemic barn for a year and a half.
When you are done being wowed by my column in this space, point your eyes to the story to the left to learn more about the festival.
Also, inside today’s paper you will find a handy booklet detailing where to park, what to expect and more.
When you pick up the special section you will also see a list of the event’s sponsors who help the organization make the event fun and successful.
The family-friendly festival includes a carnival, Kids Zone, BBQ contest, Chili Cook-off, live music, a Junior Grillmasters competition, games and you know .. . barbeque.
When you are riding the rides and enjoying the food and music, remember the real purpose of all the fun in to fund scholarships for Lake County students
The Project Scholars scholarship organization identifies deserving students who wish to obtain a baccalaureate degree at a college or university. Most students receive $10,000 over a four-year period. Scholarships are administered by the Community Foundation of South Lake, and applications are available beginning January 1st each year.
What you will also see when you pick up the booklet inside the paper is how much the Clermont area business community thinks of the event. Take a look at the sponsors ads and the ads from other businesses that want you to know they support the scholarship program.
Aren’t you glad that we are all able to get out and about again.
See you down at the “pond.”
___
Our city government will get a new manager in December. The Clermont City County unanimously voted to hire Brian Bulthuis to be the next city manager. The city has been without a permanent manager since Darren Grey announced was taking a job as Orange County Deputy County Commissioner. His last day was Dec. 11, 2020.
Bulthuis served as a city manager in Ackworth, Ga., from 1996 until July 2021, when he retired. The council members were impressed with his vast experience.
Welcome Mr. Bulthuis. Clermont is a great place to live and work. I am looking forward to meeting you.
Jim Gouvellis is the publisher of the Clermont News Leader. You can reach him at jgouvellis@clermontnewsleader.com