A local restaurant owner is the epitome of an American entrepreneur.
It takes a lot of hard work and long hours to run a successful business of any kind. Restaurateurs have had especially hard navigating their way.through a worldwide pandemic.
I’ve seen firsthand how hard it is to make a go of it. Coming from a Greek-American family, many of my relatives and family members have owned restaurants. In another, much younger life, I have worked in and managed a few myself.
So, I know that even in the best of times, in order to own and operate a food service business you have to go in early and stay late, manage a staff and make sure every customer is happy. Many nights you go home happy, knowing that you did a good job.
Almost every night you go home tired.
That story is the same in our towns like Clermont, Minneola and Groveland.
In order to highlight local restaurants and make it easier for you to decide where to eat, The News Leader is publishing the 2021 edition of The Menu Book.
It will be in next week’s edition and is a first for us. The booklet will feature the actual menus from many of the restaurants in the area. It’s a handy-sized booklet that you can keep in your special drawer at home or in the glove compartment of your car and when you feel the urge to go out to eat, it will make your life a little easier.
Most of us are familiar with the family conversation that goes like this.
“Where do you want to eat?”
“I don’t know, where do you want to eat?”
This conversation can sometimes go on for an hour. The News Leader menu book might shorten those conversations if you just hand the book to the other person and say, “here, pick one of these.”
There are also some informative stories about how to diet and still go out to eat, how to treat your server during these different times and why eating out is such an important part of our lives.
So, if you can’t decide on Italian, Indian, American or ice cream, take a look at next week’s Menu Book and make the “where should we go” conversation turn into “Let’s go there!”
Jim Gouvellis is the publisher of the Clermont News Leader. You can reach him at jgouvellis@clermontnewsleader.com