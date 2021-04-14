Jumping on the carpet rolls
When I met with Mark Compston, owner of Mark’s Floors in Minneola, my mind quickly drifted back to my teenage years.
You see, my dad was in the carpet and flooring business all of his life, owning several carpet stores up north and in Orlando.
Mark’s store is a beautiful combination of showroom and warehouse, and it all reminded me of the days I would work with my dad, helping him either sell or install carpeting. Carpet was our life, and you could fairly say that carpet helped put me through college.
While News Leader marketing rep Debbie Vachon and I met with Mark and his manager, Judy Garafola, I couldn’t help telling them how as a small boy I used to hop around the towering pile of rolls of carpet until my dad yelled at me and told me to stop and get back to work.
Mark told me he had a grandkid that did the same thing.
Mark has stores in Minneola, Mount Dora and Winter Garden. He has been in the business since the late 1970s, doing business in the Orlando area for some time. So that would have put him in business around the same time as my father, who is 98 years old now. Next time I see my dear old dad, I’ll see if he remembers Mark.
Thanks, Mark and Judy for doing business with us and bringing back those memories.
Cops, good food and local art
The other day I attended the Clermont Police Department’s Coffee with a Cop event at the Clermont Cafe in downtown Clermont.
It’s a great event that allows residents of the city to have coffee with the chief of police and many of his officers.
What a great restaurant to host such an event. Owners Marc and Brandi DeVita have a cute setup on 824 W. Montrose Street, and I eat there regularly. What I like about Marc and Brandi’s place is that it is homey and intimate and always full of a daily surprise. For instance, I asked what the soup of the day was last week and Brandi told me it was Moroccan Lentil. What makes it Moroccan? I asked. “Ask the fellow next to you,” she said as my table neighbor gave me a big thumbs up.
After I told Brandi that I enjoyed the soup, she smiled and said, “It is good to surprise your taste buds every once in a while.”
Brandi is the face you see when you order your food, but Marc is the guy in the kitchen doing the cooking and adding a little twist to the dishes. They seem to have found a good system that works for a working couple.
Besides the good food, there is a whole wall of artwork for sale in the café from Clermont area artists. Brandi told me they sold several paintings during the most recent Coffee with a Cop.
Makes you wonder if Police Chief Charles Broadway’s department gets a commission on the art sales.
Coffee with a Cop is a great program, and the Clermont Cafe was a great place to have it.
Adding social media, digital options to our advertising arsenal
We are proud of the advertising reach we provide our advertisers. We deliver 18,300 copies of the News Leader to Clermont area homes. That’s the largest audience consistently delivered in our part of the world, and that helps us fulfill our mission of helping local merchants grow their businesses. The local business community provides goods and services to people like you and me, but it also is one of the largest drivers of jobs for people like you and me.
A good newspaper helps businesses do that, and the businesses in turn help the community provide a good quality of life for thousands of people.
We like that relationship.
Print advertising, particularly in a market the size of Clermont, is an important provider of news and information. There is no other medium that focuses exclusively on our area like we do. TV doesn’t. Radio doesn’t. The internet is so confusing and fragmented that Clermont gets lost in a sea of digital noise.
Sound like I’m bragging a little? Yeah, I guess I am just very proud to be part of an organization that focuses on one community and wants to do what it can to make it a little better each week.
That’s why I am proud to announce that we are taking that strong print audience and making it easier for small to medium size merchants to augment their print advertising with a digital boost.
Search Boost is a new News Leader add-on that our customers can opt to use that will get their business noticed sooner when people search for their business categories on the web. Sure, other sources can do that for them, too, but this program is very affordable and will let our customers get the best of print and digital advertising in our little part of paradise.
It’s good to be in Clermont – and thanks for reading the paper!
Jim Gouvellis is the publisher of the Clermont News Leader. He can be reached at jgouvellis@clermontnewsleader.com.