Just because we can, does it mean we should?
Now that I am wrapping up my fourth week as Managing Editor, I am tempted to ask readers
how am I doing, but I think it’s a tad too soon for that. I will state that I have received feedback praising the changes as these are slowly rolled out. At the same time, I have received an email taking me to task for the front page article on the July 14 edition about a murder that occurred over the July 4 weekend.
The writer was upset that the article appeared on the front page, plus the fact the deceased had a criminal record, which was reported. I was taken to task, accused of insensitivity to the family and friends of the victim, especially for highlighting his criminal background.
The latter was not an easy decision on my part and I recall an incident at another newspaper (one that I was a subscriber) in which two local women perished in a motel fire in South Carolina. The article included the fact they were “exotic dancers” appearing at a “gentlemen’s club.” I, along with others, did not feel it was appropriate to include that information, as it had no bearing, and those who wrote in let the editor know that.
However, my decision to include the decedent’s background was based on whether it was germane to the situation and I felt it was, as it may be a contributing factor to his being fatally shot. That will be determined by others in law enforcement and the justice system.
Reporting tragedies is never pleasant, one not taken lightly. However, when we believe it is important to include, we do. It doesn’t mean we lack compassion and consideration to family and friends; if anything, our sympathies are with them, and although it’s in the abstract, we grieve with them, as we too have families and friends, and we try mightily to walk in the shoes of others.