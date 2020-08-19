Your elected officials let small business support and unemployment support run out during the worst public health care crisis in 100 years and the worst economic downturn in 90 years. Is there even one public servant left in Washington, D.C.?
It feels to us like our elected officials in Washington, D.C., today have three job priorities.
Job number one – get reelected. When in doubt about other priorities, refer back to job one.
Job two – damage your political enemies, particularly with canned cliché rhetoric.
Job three – serve the constituents. But if serving constituents interferes with job one or job two, then don’t serve the constituents.
Our supposed public servants in Washington, D.C., helped destroy our economy and extended this healthcare crisis through their focus on party and politics instead of focus on the public.
It wasn’t that long ago that Newt Gingrich’s Republicans and Democrat Bill Clinton worked together to end welfare as we knew it, passed NAFTA and balanced the federal budget.
It wasn’t that long ago that Tip O’Neill’s Democrats and Republican Ronald Reagan worked together to break the back of inflation, pass tax reform and end the Soviet empire.
How can we be at this point in the economic depression without our government coming together with a plan for the good of the country? What has become of America’s greatness?
It is not the American political system that is broken. It is not the American people that are broken.
It is the current generation of politicians in Washington, D.C., who are broken. They would rather see America suffer than work across the aisle to get America out of this great depression and health care crisis.
They are focused on job one – getting elected. Job two – attacking their opponents with canned cliché rhetoric. Serving the public, their last priority.