They were dying. First, it was his grandfather. Then, almost immediately, it was his mother. Ultimately, terminal diseases would take its toll. His grandfather died from kidney disease. His mother died from esophageal cancer.
Devastating as those two deaths in his family were, these proved the inspiration for Kevin Nandan to embark upon his calling, becoming a registered nurse.
“They were very difficult periods in my life,” said Nandan. “I helped to nurse my grandfather and then my brave mom,” he said. He added that he and his father, George, nursed her until she passed away in December 2019. “I knew then what I had to do.”
Nandan, 32, who lives in Clermont with his wife Lisa, vividly recalls the challenges of caring for his loved ones and how they ultimately sparked his dream to become a registered nurse.
“My grandfather, Patrick Raghu Nandan, suffered from kidney disease for a long time,” he said. “I helped my parents care for him and it was difficult at times, but rewarding, too. He died in September 2018 and I knew then that I wanted to work in the health field caring for patients.”
Then there was his mother, Kaminie. She was diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer; she had been suffering health issues the previous six months.
“Caring for my mom was one of the hardest things I have had to do,” said Nandan. “Being a source of comfort and helping her to cope was rewarding because I knew that I was making a difference.
Being present with her he was able to listen to her hopes and fears. It also allowed him to be able to pray with her and my dad in those very precious times.
“I knew that I could be that person to someone else,” Nandan said. “My mom knew that I wanted to be a nurse and she encouraged me to find my path. She told me that she knew it wasn’t an easy choice of career because it would be stressful, but that she also knew I would do well, because I have always been such a focused, hard working person.”
In August 2020, he enrolled in the registered nursing program at Lake-Sumter State College in Clermont, so that he could start the training that would one day make his dream come true. Nandan, who also works as an intensive care machines monitor at the hospital, is now a student of a dedicated education unit partnership between the Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and the college.
This unique partnership offers nursing students from the college regular one-on-one time with a specific clinical instructor nurse at the hospital. For him, working at the hospital one day a week with his clinical instructor Kyra Casas, the on-the-job experience is crucial to making his dream of becoming a nurse come true.
On a nursing shift at the hospital, he clocks in at 7 a.m., and he gets to work a typical day, which includes taking vitals, administering medicines and writing discharge papers. Currently, he is learning to draw blood, which is a challenge, but with the on-the-job practice and with Kyra’s help, he’s mastering it.
“When I first started, I would watch Kyra and learn, so everything I did with the patient had to be under her expert observation,” he said. “But now I can do certain things myself because I’ve had so much practice.”
He acknowledged it’s been very challenging at times, but that this way of learning is really a wonderful way for him to improve. He also admitted to being nervous at times, yet that also his confidence in himself has grown. He attributes much of that to working with Casas.
Nandan should be a registered nurse by this summer, and he’s looking forward to starting his new job.
“I am looking forward to helping people cope through their tough times. I want to be a source of support, as well as being their caregiver,” he said. “I know that my mother will be so proud of me.”
ABOUT THE DEDICATED EDUCATION UNIT
The dedicated education unit partnered and launched by Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Lake-Sumter State College in November 2022, and Nandan will be one of the first students to graduate.
“We’re excited to partner with Lake-Sumter State College to further enhance nursing education in South Lake County,” said Bonnie Onofre, M.S.N., chief nursing officer at Orlando Health South Lake. “It gives students a unique chance to see what it’s like in the real world of nursing, so that they know what to expect when they graduate and become a registered nurse.
“They get to practice their skills, learn on the job and get to experience and solve problems that may arise in a typical nursing day,” she said. “This makes them more prepared for when they graduate and get their first job.”
