No question about it, being a grandparent is a thrill. When I married My Wanda in 2019, along with her came three grandchildren from her oldest son and daughter-in-law — identical twin girls, aged two, and their newborn brother, aged one month. The girls are now five and in kindergarten, and their brother is three, with blonde, tousled hair; I confess to his hair being tousled, which he doesn’t like me doing.
One of our many joys with our grandchildren is when the three of them spend a weekend with us at our home. We do things together, building memories (and not a bad collection of toys, either). They’re full of energy, sometimes mischievous, and love our cats and dogs. They also love stickers and when we return them to their parents, have to scrape the stickers off our wood floors.
The ride to our home is usually a quick one, about 45 minutes, and the kids don’t complain … except this last time. We were barely on the road, not even 10 minutes from their home when one of the twins complained.
“This is taking forever,” she said.
With that I asked her how long is forever?
“I don’t know,” she said.
My Wanda and I couldn’t help but laugh.
At the same time, my granddaughter’s childlike innocence transported me back nearly 30 years, when my youngest daughter, who is now 32 years old, also possessed that quality.
She had recently turned three years old and wanted to help me prepare dinner. So I propped her up on the kitchen counter and let her stir the sauce.
“I’m finished, Daddy,” she said, and before my eyes she poured the sauce down the sink.
Another memory was when she was still three but about to turn four. It was one of her first phone calls to me.
“Daddy, I have pennies,” she said. My then-wife, her mother laughed and explained our daughter was holding out the pennies in her palm, not realizing I couldn’t see them.
Then there was the time we were driving to Atlanta. She was seated in the back seat of my Volvo station wagon and had reached into the pocket in the back of the front seat, where she extracted a pair of my sun clips.
“I’m breaking your sun clips, Daddy,” she announced, and with that, she did. Later that day, trying to find a restaurant, we entered one and the first words out of her mouth were, “This place stinks.” We immediately left, although she was absolutely correct. We ended up going through the drive-thru at a fast food establishment.
However, my most beloved memory of her was her first Halloween trick or treating. Her mother and I coached her to say “Trick or treat,” and then to say “Thank you.” She did this at every stop along the way except for one.
She knocked on the door and a man opened it. When she said “Trick or treat” the man dropped candy into her bag. Then there was silence. As she stared at the man her mother and I said, “What do you say?”
“More candy!”
Needless to say, her mother and I were mortified. The man at the door nearly doubled over, laughing. When he recovered, he gave her a few more pieces of candy.
“Thank you,” she said.
Without question, My Wanda and I await future utterances from the grandchildren. These are what memories are made of.