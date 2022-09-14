Kylie Klosterman greets visitors with a megawatt smile at her home in Montverde. It’s apparent she is a happy, much loved and good natured child.
“If you are smiling, she is smiling,” said her mother, Sarah. At 8 years old, Kylie is in the third grade. She loves swimming, boating, blowing bubbles with big sister Reese, and riding on the trailer that her father, Garrett, pulls behind the family’s golf cart.
She lives with auditory neuropathy and is deaf, but cochlear implants help her hear; however, to what degree is unknown, nor is it known whether her deafness is directly related to her other condition.
Kylie is missing the XQ22 chromosome. She is one of only six children in the genetic database known to be missing the XQ22 chromosome. Her condition is so rare it doesn’t even have a name. As a consequence, Kylie is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair.
As a deaf child, she relies on facial expressions and physical interaction. She can communicate using a form of sign language — not American Sign Language (ASL) — but through a vocabulary of 11 “home signs.” She has signs for things like “mom,” “more,” “eat” and “water.” At the same time, she has an aide working with her one-on-one each day at school on ASL and has made great progress.
She also uses an Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) device which is a tablet that helps someone with speech or language impairment to communicate. AACs help users communicate through a combination of words, sentences and images that the device then “says out loud.”
Despite these challenges, Kylie loves trying new things. Whatever the family is doing, she wants in. In fact, she is quite the adrenaline junkie. Recently, Kylie went on a white water rafting trip in Georgia, and even tried water skiing. Her brother Landon, 14 years old, pops wheelies with her wheelchair and makes her laugh.
But there is one thing Kylie doesn’t have, something the Kiwanis Club of South Lake wants to do for Kylie and for other children, as well as adults, whose needs are special.
A LEGACY OF PLAY
Clermont is well known for its rolling hills, pristine lakes, and beautiful parks. While residents enjoy numerous amenities, one thing the community lacks is inclusive playground equipment that would allow children like Kylie to enjoy playing alongside other children in a fun and social environment.
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake (KCOSL) is one of the area's most active community service organizations, and is dedicated to improving the lives of children. KCOSL wants all children in South Lake County to have fun places to play where they can spend quality time with family and friends, laugh, explore, and simply be kids.
For that reason, KCOSL is in the planning and fundraising stages for an inclusive playground in Clermont. The vision is to create a playground where not only children, but people of all ages and abilities can come and enjoy a beautiful day together.
An inclusive playground provides fun for everyone. The equipment allows children using wheelchairs, children with visual impairments, children with intellectual or neurological disabilities etc. to play alongside their typically developing peers.
The park will also be a welcome resource for parents with disabilities, or aging caregivers who want to interact with the children in their care. (Did you know that nearly 40% of grandparents provide child care for their grandchildren? How wonderful would it be for Clermont to have a playground where grandparents and grandchildren could play together.)
THE CHAMPION IN ALL OF US
Clermont is known as the “Choice of Champions,” not only because it is well known as a training ground for elite athletes, but because all its residents are champions — from the student who won the spelling bee to the little boy who just learned to ride a bike to the girl who learned her piano piece by heart. There is a champion in all of us.
When asked what makes Kylie a champion, her father, Garrett, said she is a champion because of her “desire to do.” She doesn’t want to be left on the sidelines.
With your support, the girl who uses a wheelchair and previously wasn’t able to play with her sister will feel like a champion when she feels the wind on her face and the thrill of movement, spinning on an inclusive merry-go-round. The same holds true for the quiet, anxious boy who needs some time away from all the activity to feel like a champion when he can create his own composition on the playground's musical equipment.
HERE’S HOW YOU CAN HELP
KCOSL would like to provide a sensory-rich environment that enables all users to develop physically, socially, and emotionally. At an inclusive playground, children (and adults!) of all abilities can interact with each other and do what all kids want to do: play.
Kiwanis International, in partnership with Landscape Structures, Inc., is offering one Kiwanis Club in the United States $25,000 of free playground equipment to be used in a playground project.
In cooperation and coordination with the City of Clermont, KCOSL is raising funds to construct an inclusive playground. The club has already completed the grant application, and now it needs you
Between Sept. 18-30, we need all hands on deck. Please visit https://www.kiwanis.org/clubs/member-resources/events/legacy-of-play/ki-va/contest/3-1#voting-app-public-uior click on the QR provided and vote for the Kiwanis Club of South Lake Clermont Inclusive Club. You can vote once per day from each email address you use.
Nationwide, the 10 playgrounds that receive the most votes will move on to the finals, and ultimately Landscape Structures, Inc. will choose the winner. Let’s make sure they hear South Lake County’s voice loud and clear.
WANT TO DO MORE?
While we are asking for your votes, with an initial price tag of $350,000, we are also seeking sponsorships and donations large and small. If you would like to become a sponsor of this deserving project, would like to make a donation, or would like more information on this project, please visit our website: kcosl.org or email: kiwanisadaptivepark@gmail.com
Jennifer Ganley handles news information for the Kiwanis Club of South Lake.
ABOUT THE KIWANIS CLUB OF SOUTH LAKE
The Kiwanis Club of South Lake meets 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Citrus Tower Conference Center, 2757 Citrus Tower Blvd. Visit: kcosl.org or: Kiwanis.org