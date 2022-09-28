October is Family History Month and in honor of our ethnic backgrounds, our connection to the past and our love for family, Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society will be presenting “A Cultural & Genealogical Community Showcase.”
The event takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 1 at Cooper Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive.
Bring the whole family. Admission is free, and there will be so much to do and see. Come in traditional outfit or dress in your ancestors’ flag colors, as lineage, genealogical, historical and cultural societies will be in attendance.
Take photos at our cultural photo booth area. Watch Scottish Highland dancing, discover the Genealogy Room, and see the documentary film, “Finding Samuel Lowe.”
The film is about a Harlem African-Chinese-Jamaican woman looking for her family roots, whose journey takes her from Harlem to Canada, Massachusetts, Jamaica and China. It is a surprising story of one family’s discoveries.
Movie seating is limited, so plan on getting there early.
Registration is not required but recommended, so register for this free event online at: https://tinyurl.com/PastfindersCulturalDay2022 or register at the door. Each registrant will receive a welcome packet and complimentary raffle tickets.
To learn more about Pastfinders Genealogical Society, visit https://PastfindersSLC.org or find PastfindersofSL on Facebook.
Anjanette Mercer is the president of Pastfinders of South Lake Co Genealogical Society.