This year’s Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society conference, “Exposing Brick Walls & Family Secrets,” will be held as a live virtual experience you can enjoy from home. The event will be 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Three speakers will tackle the challenges of conducting research despite long-held family secrets and other roadblocks to gathering pertinent genealogical information.
Diana Elder, an Accredited Genealogist professional, will discuss “Researching and Writing about Skeletons in the Family History Closet.” Mary Kircher Roddy, CG, will offer “Not Who He Once Was: Tips for Finding Your Name-Changing Ancestor.” And Gena Philibert-Ortega will present “Solving your Brick Wall, a 2-part Workshop.”
There also will be random drawings for prizes from genealogy companies.
“This is a great opportunity to share this learning experience with friends and family who share your passion, no matter where in the world they live,” Pastfinders says.
Pastfinders held an annual conference at the Cooper Memorial Library for the past three years, but because of the current climate, the decision was made to go virtual this year.
For a limited time, registrants can receive an early bird savings of $5 off the $23 registration cost. Prices will increase starting May 4. There is also a discounted membership rate if you join the society when you register.
Visit PastfindersSLC.org for details and to register.
Pastfinders Genealogical Society has many virtual programs for the serious hobbyist. For more information, email info@PastfindersSLC.Org.