This year’s Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society conference, “Exposing Brick Walls & Family Secrets,” will be held as a live virtual experience you can enjoy from home. The event will be 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Three speakers will tackle the challenges of conducting research despite long-held family secrets and other roadblocks to gathering pertinent genealogical information.
Diana Elder, an Accredited Genealogist professional, will kick off the morning with a discussion on “Researching and Writing about Skeletons in the Family History Closet.” Next, Certified Genealogist Mary Kircher Roddy will offer “Not Who He Once Was: Tips for Finding Your Name-Changing Ancestor.” After a short lunch break, the conference continues with author and instructor Gena Philibert-Ortega, who will present “Solving your Brick Wall, a 2-part Workshop.”
There also will be random drawings for prizes from genealogy companies.
Since the conference is virtual, anyone, regardless of where they’re located, can participate.
“This is a great opportunity to share this learning experience with friends and family who share your passion, no matter where in the world they live,” Pastfinders says.
Registration is $23, with a discounted membership rate if you join the society when you register. Visit PastfindersSLC.org for details and to register.
Pastfinders Genealogical Society has many virtual programs for the serious hobbyist. For more information, email info@PastfindersSLC.Org.