The Pastfinders Genealogy Society August sessions are now ready. As in the past, the host/co-host chooses for discussion. Although either or both of them may have resources and insights to share, others are invited to contribute and help others learn.
LINEUP
Monday, Aug.2 — Kick up your kilt on Monday the 2nd to do some Scottish research.
Tuesday, Aug. 10 — Learn some techniques on writing one’s memoirs.
Wednesday, Aug. 18 — Grab a bratwurst for lunch as the talk will be about German ancestry.
Thursday, Aug. 26 (and the last GenChat of the summer) — Learn what a lineage society is and the process to join one.
INTERESTED?
We hope you will tune in, learn, and contribute to the GenChats open forum. All sessions start at 11 a.m.
To request a Zoom link, please contact Info@PastfindersSLC.Org,
Learn more at PastfindersSLC.Org and “Like” us to PastfindersofSL on Facebook.