Family photographs may seem so complex that they defy organizing. Tame your digital family photographs by adding names, dates, and other information inside images. The session covers simple and effective ways to add information for retrieval, and then file and backup your family photographs, so you can do it once and do it right.
Nancy Loe, from Sassy Jane Genealogy, will discuss organizing photos. Loe will be presenting this free virtual presentation on Zoom. To get your zoom link please register with Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical society website https://PastfindersSLC.org and learn more about what our organization has to offer.
FAMILY TREE MAKER
Genealogy software
Jan. 4
2:30-3:30 p.m.
Via Zoom
“Family Tree Maker” is genealogy software that allows a researcher to keep track of information collected during research and to create reports, charts, and books containing that information.
This is one of the easiest-to-use software available for both Mac and PC. This program also establishes direct links with Ancestry.com and FamilySearch.org to facilitate your research.
To find out more about how to use the applications provided in this program, join the Zoom Special Interest Group, which meets twice a month.
Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogy Society invites you to participate in the discussion from 2-3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Instructor Stan Wells will guide you through the step-by-step process of using this program.
BEGINNING GENEALOGY CLASS
How to start finding your ancestors
Jan. 5
1 p.m.
The first Wednesday of each month Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society offers a free zoom course: Family History Research: Beginning Genealogy.
This two hour class offers beginners instructions on how to collect and start researching family history.
Instructor Cathy Kwech will teach how to ask the right questions, find the information needed, see which websites to visit, and get organized.
Finding vital records, understanding census basics and avoiding research errors
Jan 19
1 p.m. • Via Zoom
The third Wednesday of each month Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society offers a free Zoom Class presenting several items, places and suggestions that go beyond the basics of family research. This 2-hour class offers suggestions of websites to discover vital records and how to use census records. Instructor Cathy Kwech will help you get organized.
TO LEARN MORE
Send your request to join the group to Info@PastfindersSLC.Org and learn more at https://PastfindersSLC.org
Pastfinders classes are free to the public. However, registration is required at https://Pastfindersslc.org and “LIKE” PastfindersofSL on Facebook.