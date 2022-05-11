This year, Pastfinders of South Lake County’s “Gen Sox Record Hop: Dancing Through the Documents” conference will be held virtually from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., June 4, with two national speakers: Janet Hovorka and Debbie Wilson Smyth, and three topics.
Hovorka has a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Ancient Eastern History and a Master’s in Library Science, is an author and owner of Family ChartMasters. She will be talking about internet research techniques. “The 6 Steps to Choreograph your research across the internet” will help you develop and use a more efficient method of initiating your research while working online.
Debbie Wilson Smyth holds a certificate from the Boston University Certification Program, owner of Oak Trails Genealogical Services, LLC and specializes in lineage society applications, DNA, and research methodology.
Smyth will be lecturing two sessions including this event’s workshop: “Making Sense of the Census” will teach you what to look for on census records from 1790 to 1950. These hidden sources will help uncover more information on your family’s history.
“Indirectly Evident Workshop”will work on a case study on how to solve a relationship by using indirect evidence when no direct evidence is available. She will then take viewers through some of their own relationship brick walls to solve problems using this methodology.
INTERESTED?
Tickets are $24, but for a limited time you can save $5. Visit: PastfindersSLC.Org before price increase. Also, find more discounts on 2022 membership opportunities with the purchase of a conference ticket.
Once registration and payment are confirmed, an email with Zoom link and other conference details will be sent.
Join Pastfinders for a fun and exciting day of educational topics and door prizes. Like us on Facebook PastfindersofSL