Paul Frauenhoffer 

Paul will be remembered by family and friends for his sense of caring, generosity and his sense of humor. He loved to laugh and on Facebook there were many comments about how Paul would provide support and advice to those who would reach out. His wit was also readily apparent. Bowling was a lifelong passion of Paul’s with several 300 game rings and 800 series rings. Known to many Florida youth, Paul taught and inspired both new and experienced bowlers through the years and will long be remembered by many locals as ‘Coach Paul.’ Paul has been the director of the Youth Bowling League at Clermont Bowl and the bowling coach for Lake Minneola High School. He liked to say he wasn’t coaching bowling, he was teaching life lessons.
Paul graduated from Elmhurst College in Chicago and retired from IBM after a long and successful career
as a marketing manager. He edited many of the IBM magazines during his career but was best known at IBM
as the author of the ﬁrst user manual for the original IBM PC and was the proud owner of the IBM PC, serial number 13. Aside from bowling, two of Paul’s other passions in life were ﬁshing and woodworking. An avid ﬁsherman of fresh and saltwater from the time he was six, he was a frequent entrant in bass tournaments. As a lifelong woodworker, he mentored many people and created beautiful cabinetry and other pieces for friends and family that will be prized and enjoyed for generations. In lieu of ﬂowers, please consider donations to a scholarship fund at Clermont Bowl or Canine Companions for Independence. Paul volunteered for many years with CCI and appreciated the great work they do for others. Information is posted on his Facebook page.
Paul was preceded in death by his father and mother Peter and Betty Frauenhoffer. Paul is survived by his wife, Donna Dyson, a local real estate broker, and his sister, Carmen Gallagher, a Door County Wisconsin resident, as well as his 7 nephews and nieces who will miss Uncle Paul. A memorial service will be held on April 3rd 2021 in a venue to be determined. Time and location will be posted on his Facebook page when arrangements have been made.