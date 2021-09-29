Montverde Academy student, Pavlos Tentomas received the $1000 Ray Goodgame Outstanding Student Leader Award at the September Chamber Breakfast.
Tentomas is a two-time winner of the Coach’s Award, which is presented to players in the Soccer Institute at Montverde Academy (SIMA).
He has held the titles of Director for Night for the Cure, an annual cancer fundraiser and President of the Honor Council, which is tasked with upholding the honor code of Montverde Academy. T
Tentomas maintains a busy schedule. Included among his involvement are volunteering for Give Kids the World, Orlando Union Rescue Mission; and United Against Poverty and Dreamplex of Central Florida, where he coaches kids with disabilities to play soccer. He has also written several articles for the Montverde Tower magazine, all while maintaining a GPA of 4.72.