Get ready for a howling event that will have you “barking up a tree” come Sunday, Oct. 30 when the Animal League hosts the Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade and Costume contest.
Registration and check-in begins 10 a.m., with the parade starting 11:30 a.m. at City Hall Park, Seventh St. and Montrose St.
Cost is $15 for one category if you pre-register; $20 for one category the day of the event, and $5 for each additional category. To participate only in the parade is $5 per pet.
Pre-registration is available every Sunday in October during the Clermont Farmer’s Market in front of the Animal League Thrift Shop. For each pet that is pre-registered, entrants will receive a coupon to the Animal League Thrift Shop, good for $2 off a minimum $5 purchase of goods through Oct. 31.
In addition to the parade, activities include the costume contest judging, and an awards ceremony. Costume categories include
Funniest
Cutest
Most Unusual
Best Team (Pet & Owner)
Animal League Alumni (and everyone’s favorite:)
People’s Choice (all entrants are automatically entered).
We encourage children to wear costumes and join in on the fun. Remember, all pets are welcome at the Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade and costume contest.
ABOUT THE EVENT
This event has become such a special opportunity for pet owners to dress up their pets and celebrate Halloween with them. The event is enchanting and fun for the whole family whether participating in the parade or just coming out to watch. As a spectator, you will have the opportunity to vote in the People’s Choice category.
Sponsorship opportunities are available to make this the most memorable Pet Parade and Costume Contest ever! We hope you are interested in joining our efforts to show our respect, admiration and support for our animals.
The Animal League relies on the generosity of the community to make this annual event possible. Help us make this howling good time the most memorable Pet Parade and Costume Contest ever.
The Animal League would like to remind all those supporting their life-saving efforts, this event has always been more than just the costume parade. It’s also been a successful way to promote our animal facilities and all the wonderful cats and dogs that The Animal League has available for adoption.
If you’ve been seriously considering adopting a cat or dog, come out for the parade and stop by our booth to learn more about The Animal League and how to become a forever home to one of our adorable adoptables.
Registration is open now along with sponsorship opportunities. You can view additional details by going to: https://theanimalleague.org/events-calendar/howl-o-ween-pet-parade-costume-contest/#register
About The Animal League
The Animal League is a 501(C)(3) founded in 1988. The mission of The Animal League is to enhance the lives of animals and people in our communities through education, awareness, adoption and compassion. The Animal League retains 100% of all contributions received.
For more information: www.theanimalleague.org
Traci Kracht handles news information for The Animal League.