The Paycheck Protection Program is a Small Business Administration loan that helps businesses keep their workforce employed during the coronavirus crisis.
In Lake County, some 430 businesses saved 18,845 jobs through the program, according to data recently released by the SBA on the cases filed under the federal program. One hundred businesses in Clermont received loans, as did 33 in Eustis, 26 in Groveland, 115 in Leesburg, 60 in Mount Dora and 41 in Tavares.
One company received funds between $5 million to $10 million, 11 received funds from $2 million to $5 million, 39 received from $1 million to $2 million, 122 received between $350,000 to $1 million and 257 received between $150,000 to $350,000.
This newspaper benefitted from a loan through its parent company, D-R Media and Investments.
“When the economy fell off a cliff in the second half of March, we didn’t know what to do or what the future would entail,” President David Dunn-Rankin said. “So, we kept all the staff but reduced wages until we could see if this downturn was a blip or the next Great Depression.”
He said advertising revenue dropped 42% in April, suggesting the nation was entering another Great Depression, which would have prompted any business to batten down the hatches and reduce employee headcount. Instead, the company reduced print days on its daily papers and looked for other solutions.
“Fortunately for us, the Payroll Protection Plan passed and made money available to us,” Dunn-Rankin said. “This allowed us to restore everyone to full pay and keep 100% of our employees.”
He cautions that the local newspaper, local economy and national economy are not “out of the woods” just yet: “Newspapers are a mirror of the small business community they serve,” Dunn-Rankin said. “We are still struggling, as is the country, to get back to normal.”
He said the PPP has made it possible for many companies to keep staff. New legislation being offered in the U.S. Senate right now could extend those provisions and/or provide more funding.
U.S. Senators Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.) have introduced the Reviving the Economy Sustainably Towards a Recovery in Twenty-twenty (RESTART) Act. It proposes extending the eight-week PPP compliance period to 16 weeks, adding another two months for the hardest-hit businesses — which have seen revenues decline by at least 25% — more time to meet requirements for loan forgiveness.
According to releases from the senators’ respective offices, the RESTART Act includes a new loan program to cover six months of payroll, benefits and fixed operating expenses for those hardest-hit businesses.
A portion of this new loan would get forgiven based on a business’ revenue losses in 2020. The rest would get repaid over the next seven years, with no interest payments due in the first year, and no principal payments due for the first two years.
The senators state that it’s designed to provide small- and medium-sized businesses with liquidity to get their businesses up and running again, and ensure that they receive loan forgiveness to help fill in the gap caused by revenue declines.
Nick Iacovella with Senator Marco Rubio’s office said Rubio, chair of the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, has reconvened the bipartisan small business task force, which is currently working toward consensus on a final agreement for the next phase of small business support.
Iacovella quoted Rubio as calling the PPP an “historic lifeline” for more than 4.8 million small businesses nationwide.
“It is clear that financial damage from the pandemic will continue to impact small businesses even as the economy reopens. To meet these changing conditions, PPP and additional long-term recovery capital must be the priority for the next relief package,” Rubio said. “I will continue to work with my colleagues on the small business task force to reach a bipartisan agreement on a targeted second round of PPP for underserved firms and for additional resources for long-term resiliency.”
Clare Lattanze, deputy press secretary for Senator Rick Scott, stated that he is reviewing every option to make sure individuals and small businesses hurt by the coronavirus are getting the help they need.
She said Scott is thankful that programs like the PPP have helped so many small businesses in Florida and across the nation [to] “stay afloat during this unimaginable time. But companies that haven’t been harmed at all by the coronavirus crisis should not have the ability to receive taxpayer-funded loans that can be forgiven — which takes money away from those that truly need it.”
Lattanze said Scott proposed an amendment to prohibit businesses that have not seen a downturn in their revenues from COVID-19 from being eligible for a PPP loan. She said he was disappointed it wasn’t included in the extension proposal, but he would continue working to make sure those that have been hurt by this crisis get the help they need.
The SBA resumed accepting PPP applications on July 6, and the new deadline to apply is Aug. 8, 2020. Read more at
www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program.