Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series.
We all see memes and inspirational posts on social media, and we also hear and/or see stories on radio and television about people who do random acts of kindness and other methods of paying it forward. Perhaps the best stories are people who, in the words of the late Rev. Robert Schuler, turns scars into stars; or how by doing a small action has a major impact on another person.
Most recently, one such occurrence happened (and is still happening) here in South Lake County, and it began with a son buying a fence for his mother and stepfather, Kathy and Marty. What makes this extra special and significant is the person who got the ball rolling — or in his instance, got the wheels rolling, literally.
Aaron Wood has CP, cerebral palsy. Yet this has fueled his desire, his passion, to excel, which he has done remarkably well. Instead of seeing obstacles, he has chosen to see challenges and opportunities, and he has mastered each and every one of these.
So what is it he did that set off a most recent chain of events? He decided to have the backyard of the home he shares with his mom and stepdad, fenced in.
“It’s always been a dream of my mom’s to fence the yard,” said Aaron.
With that, he approached Luke and Meagan Payne, who own Complete Custom Fence, along with one of their top representatives, and ordered a fence to be installed. Then, on a regular basis, taking a portion of his paycheck from Publix — Aaron works as a cashier at the Publix on State Road 50 in Groveland — and make his monthly installment.
However, he made more than just payments. He made such an impression on the Paynes that they wanted to do more. It also helped that there were a couple of other “connections” to Aaron. One of those was the fact Aaron and Meagan are both South Lake High School alumni.
But the deeper connection, is Meagan’s father. Her father has MS (Multiple Sclerosis). Due to his condition, for several years he drove a special equipped van, a 2011 Dodge Caravan. But then his condition altered.
“He had multiple strokes,” said Meagan. He no longer could drive. It was a loss of independence. Adding to that loss was the fact the vehicle itself had serious electrical problems and was no longer operable. “It just was discouraging to him in multiple ways.”
Then Meagan and Luke came up with an idea: how to do something for both her father and Aaron. They approached her dad with the idea of repairing the van and present it to Aaron. Her father was enthusiastic and told them to get the vehicle checked out.
With that, the Paynes got ahold of Aaron’s mom, Kathy, and bounced the idea off her.
“Do you think this is something Aaron could benefit from this,” Meagan asked Kathy. Needless to say, she was excited. “And she said, ‘Oh my God, yes.’”
DON’T SAY A WORD
However, there was a caveat. Kathy could not say anything at all to Aaron. It was torture.
“Week after week, Kathy would ask us could she now tell Aaron,” said Luke, who turned to friends in other businesses to pitch in. All of them did, and with enthusiasm, according to Luke..
But as for Kathy’s request, for weeks on end the answer was no. That’s because there was a lot of work that had to be done to get the van in shape. “It needed new tires, a new battery, plus the electrical system and the hydraulic system had to be worked out.”
It took almost two months to get the van ready.
“We wanted all the stars to align,” said Luke.
As the Paynes tell it, Aaron wanted to add more fencing, so his mom suggested they stop at Complete Custom Fence. When they arrived, Aaron was somewhat concerned, as there were a number of people there, including the Paynes and the account representative Aaron had been working with.
There wasn’t any formal ceremony, the Paynes simply pointed to the van and told Aaron it was his. He was stunned and excited.
“This is my very first personal vehicle,” said Aaron.
On the part of the Paynes, it’s spurred a greater desire.
“We want to do more going forth,” said Meagan.
NOT YET A HAPPY ENDING
But it’s getting close.
Just last week, Aaron obtained his learner’s permit and the license plate for the vehicle.
The “fly in the ointment,” though, is car insurance.
“That’s the one brick wall I’m hitting,” he said. “It’s the insurance. They want $7,000.” For Aaron and his family, that would be over $500 a month. “I can’t do it.”
“It’s disheartening,” said his mom, Kathy.
On his part, Aaron would like to know why? Is it discrimination. He can’t get an answer.
“No one I talked to with a restrictive license has to pay that,” he said.
For the time being, a temporary solution has been reached at. Both vans will be under his mother’s policy.
“The insurance is going to be $3,000 for both vans,” she said. “We’re not sure, but once he gets his license, it will probably bump up to $6-7000.”
(Next week: The true definition of being a champion, and Jack, the dog who does Aaron’s laundry … sort of)