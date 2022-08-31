On August 20, our house became animal-free for the first time in over thirty years. When Mark and I began dating in 1989, I bought him a Chow for the simple reason he always wanted one. At the time, I had a bossy boy dachshund named Moses who had zero qualms about lording over Duke with an iron paw.
Those two fur babies kickstarted us raising our children with multiple dogs and one cat, who became the ugly dachshund by no choice of his own.
Earlier this year, we lost our golden girl, Scully, who gave us so much joy over her lifetime. It was difficult to let her go, and I battled the urge to get another wiener dog, knowing we wanted to travel. To experience freedom in a way that we never have to date.
Our youngest son, Marek John, moved in with us from Colorado before Scully’s passing and brought his Siamese cat, Langston, along for the ride. Marek John finished his Sophomore year online, preparing to leave for the University of Florida. When he left with Langston that early Saturday morning, it was bittersweet. No more kitty cuddles or kisses. No more friendly meows. No more gentle pawing for attention.
Also…
No more feedings. No more cleaning up fur. And my personal favorite, no more quickly shutting the front door so Langston the lanky-pants didn’t get out.
Our animals were total blessings, and we wouldn’t have traded them for the world. But now is our time.
And we still date.
This is a different season for us, and we plan to enjoy every second.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. Appreciate where you are in life. Sometimes, when we’ve lost something, our brains crave what we don’t have instead of appreciating what we do.
2. Count your blessing by actively writing them down every day.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you by the leading of the Holy Spirit. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.