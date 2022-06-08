Do you ever wonder why your thoughts seem to go in a circular fashion? Like they’re on a racetrack, speeding along the path, round and round and round?
Like a Nascar driver, we choose the velocity and pattern of our driven thoughts. We decide to replay the past. We decide what gets played on repeat. We decide our emotions that accompany the thoughts as if they’re buckled into the passenger side seat.
For some, they’ve replayed the track that they aren’t good enough, smart enough, rich enough, lovable enough.
When will enough be enough?
When we decide it is truly and remarkably…enough.
That’s right, just like we decided we’re not good enough, we can undecide it. We can get on a new track at the speed we choose.
But first, we have to examine why we chose the thoughts that we chose in the first place.
Master Coach, Brooke Castillo, is all about us auditing our thoughts as we’re having them as if we are a bystander. An impartial party. Without judgment.
It’s easy to judge ourselves when we’re emotionally invested in the story we’ve told ourselves for years. We believe that’s part of who we are. We think that we can’t think differently.
But the truth is, we’re in the driver’s seat and we make all the choices.
We judge.
We feel.
We gather results around the above.
Taking an honest view of our thought-life is freeing. We can determine where they originated. Maybe not right away, but with practice.
If you choose to engage in this practice, be patient with yourself. It takes time to unravel old ways of thinking.
Once you’ve found the origin of your old thought patterns, you can decide how to change the thoughts and feeling combo.
TODAY’S PRACTICE
1. Find a quiet place to sit and watch your thoughts from the outside in. Praying for God’s wisdom and grace before you begin is key. It may take a while to get the hang of watching your thoughts, but I encourage you to hang in because it’s worth the results.
2. Once you figure out why you think the way you do, decide what you want to replace your thoughts with and write them down. Writing them helps you visualize and keeps a chronicle of where you’d like to go in your thought life.
3. Practice your new thoughts and attach an emotion to them as if they are already done and you’re living the life you want.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com