Whether we realize it or not, we practice confession on the daily. Good, bad, in between, we build our worlds one word, one belief at a time.
It’s heartbreaking to hear confessions like these:
I’ll always be sick. I’ll always be wounded. I’ll always be poor. I’ll never forgive. I hate him. I hate her. I hate myself.
Whatever negative thing we confess that doesn’t line up with the Word of God, we swallow like a slow-spreading poison. The effects may not appear immediately, but rest assured, they eventually appear.
Why? Because we permit words to alter us, from our emotions to our beliefs to our surroundings.
Let’s break it down this way: It’s through speech that we express our heart’s beliefs and inner truths that shape our essence and world.
Here’s the good news: God’s Word is the truth to the exclusion of everything else.
What does that mean? It means that God’s truth trumps ours no matter what we believe. We may live in a reality we created apart from God at the moment, but we don’t have to camp out there.
We can choose God’s truth; it all starts with confessing His Word.
Confession isn’t just speaking aloud. It involves our mind, our will, and our emotions. We must attach emotion to our words to create a new overriding belief. When we involve our emotions, the reality of the confession becomes tangible.
Here is just one verse that speaks to the power of confession: Romans 10:9 Because if you acknowledge and confess with your lips that Jesus is Lord and in your heart believe (adhere to, trust in, and rely on the truth) that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.
The above scripture encapsulates how we’re saved. By confessing and trusting in God’s truth in our heart of hearts.
In the same way, we get to confess God’s truth in every area of our lives.
THIS WEEK’S PRACTICE:
1. Pick one confession you need to develop in your life. Something you struggle with, whether it’s finances, insecurities, relationships, etc. But only pick one, for now, so it doesn’t get lost in a sea of random confessions. Be deliberate when choosing.
2. Pick a scripture that backs up your confession. Very important. It’s God’s truth that set’s you free.
3. Set aside time every day to confess it. Say it aloud and feel it in your gut—breathe life into it by saying what the Bible says.
4. Visualize the confession. Put pictures with the words so you can feel it happening before you embody it.
Don’t give up. Confess even if the truth feels like a lie. For years I didn’t think I could prosper or feel worthy, but confession pulled me out of a defeated thought life because I kept speaking, feeling, and eventually trusting. No matter how you feel now, you have the same access to God as I do!
Success doesn’t come from what you do occasionally, it comes from what you do consistently. -Marie Forleo
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.