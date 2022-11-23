Every year on the last Shabbat of the Hebrew month of Cheshvan, thousands of Chabad rabbis from around the world gather in New York City for the Kinus Hashluchim — the international conference of Chabad emissaries.
In addition to arranging the logistics, which include feeding thousands of rabbis for an extended weekend and planning innovative workshops and creative programming, the organizers are tasked with coming up with a theme to be highlighted throughout the Kinus.
The theme of this year’s Kinus is obvious: Hakhel, the year of gathering. Besides for the Kinus itself serving as a massive Hakhel gathering, the overall focus of the conference will be the importance of bringing Jews together in Jewish settings throughout the year. While Chabad rabbis are always bringing Jews together, in a Hakhel year we double our efforts.
Also, thousands of Chabad rabbis from around the world are scheduled to converge in N.Y.C., with one of the highlights of the conference being going to the Rebbe's Ohel (resting place); the Rebbe being Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who headed the Lubavitch Chasidic dynasty. He is considered one of the most influential Jewish leaders of the 20th century.
But one need not be a rabbi to host or organize a Hakhel gathering. Invite some friends over and have your own Hakhel gathering.
TORAH PORTION
Isaac married Rebecca, who married in this week’s Torah portion, pledged to emulate their parents, Abraham and Sara, and to keep their doors open for all people, with the goal of spreading recognition of G‑dliness. Their home functioned as perhaps the first Hakhel in history, and we take our cue from them to turn our own homes into beacons of Jewish light for all.