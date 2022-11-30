In August, I wrote an article titled “Sweet freedom” that described how our home was free of pets for the first time in over thirty years. I waxed on about how much our precious fur babies meant to us but that we were ready to enjoy our lives animal free.
We want to travel. Meet for dinner without letting the doggies out. Bring groceries in without four paws underfoot.
Then disaster struck! The desire for another dachshund wiggled into my heart. I fought against the very idea. I said no, no, no every time I saw a wiener dog in public, on television, on social media, and in print.
My resistance only made the desire stronger.
On November 4th, I was proofing Triangle News Leader’s Winter Wonderland magazine when a picture of Santa Clause and a chocolate and cream long-haired dachshund jumped out at me. I showed my co-worker, Kathy, and she said, “That’s a God wink, Melissa. He knows how much you love doxies.”
After that day, my sweet husband conceded that we could maybe get a puppy next Christmas. I was elated by his response. Their long bodies danced like sugar plums in my head. I envisioned our grandchildren growing up with them the way I grew up with my grandmother›s dog, Mindy.
I began to research where to adopt our babies for future reference.
The future became present on November 19th when we found the perfect doxie dog duo. My heart melted on impact. Beacon’s almost three and looks exactly like the picture in the magazine. God wink, indeed. Eleven (formerly Breezy) is two and a half and a bundle of joy. They were raised on a farm with children and animals. Pre-spoiled, potty trained, and perfect for our family.
The previous owner said she’d waited two weeks for someone to apply for them and asked her husband if they could keep them. He encouraged her to have patience. Once she received our application, she fell in love with the fact that we wanted both girls and that I was raised with this breed. The next day, seven more applicants came through.
God reserved these sweethearts for us.
Bonus: when we go on vacation, the former owner is happy to board our girls.
Beacon of Hope and Eleven are so docile that we haven’t heard them bark yet. Crazy for this breed of barkers. The best part is they adore our grandbabies and vice versa.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
• When the Lord wants to bless you, let Him.
Our reservations about adopting more dogs were put to rest in a heartbeat when their wet noses touched our hearts.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you through the guidance of the Holy Spirit. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.