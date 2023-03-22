Misery squashes hope, the expectation of good. So, when we’re in the depths of misery, wallowing in coulda, shoulda, woulda, why do we seek more suffering by sharing it with an empathizer? Someone who revels in their pain and intensifies ours?
Maybe we haven’t talked to this person in months, but we know they’ll get it. We aren’t looking for solutions in this phase; we seek understanding.
Even if that understanding paralyzes us emotionally and spiritually.
Perhaps we believe we’ll receive comfort by pouring out our soul to one that mirrors ours. Alas, what we achieve is confirmation of the misery. “My suffering is valid,” we tell ourselves. We root it so profoundly that no one can talk us out of its worth.
Maybe we wear it as a badge. “Look what’s happened to me. All the heartache I have to put up with.”
Back-in-the-day Melissa could raise her hand here. Abused, broken, and a total mess, I wallowed in misery because it gave me something I thought I needed. Attention.
Not everyone bears that brand of emotional scarring, but we all tend to wallow at some time or another.
When we renew our minds to God’s truth about us, those times of misery become few and far between, and this glorious transformation begins with a decision to pray.
Job 11:13 and 16: “If only you would prepare your heart and lift up your hands to him in prayer! You will forget your misery; it will be like water flowing away.
Once that misery diminishes, we’ll search for encouragers, like-minded friends who lift us when we’re down and vice versa.
Philippians 2:1-2: Therefore if there is any consolation in Christ, if any comfort of love, if any fellowship of the Spirit, if any affection and mercy, fulfill my joy by being like-minded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind.
There will be days when we need to feel our feelings in order to process and overcome difficulty. When we set the intention that we’ll learn from this, dust ourselves off in twenty-four hours, then we set ourselves up for victory.
Psalm 30:5: Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.
Today’s practice
• Before commiserating with a living soul, lift your hands and cry out to God. He loves you and brings restoration.
• If you require guidance, seek someone to encourage you.
• List at least three things you learned from this trying experience.
Romans 8:37 Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives inside you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Feel free to reach out with questions or prayer requests or to schedule a free mini session: Melissa@CoachWithMelissa.com.