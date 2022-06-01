Circumstances, like a magician on the stage of our lives, can sometimes diminish our faith by pulling our focus. We meditate on the situations so hard that we believe them more than the living Word that says we are more than conquerors through God who loves us (Romans8:37).
We may be going through a divorce. Our house may be in foreclosure. We may not be able to afford gas. We may not be able to find formula for our babies. We may have gotten a scary diagnosis.
Without God, these peace thieving circumstances are scary, emotionally draining and sometimes a death sentence. With God, when we apply our mountain moving faith through Jesus, we birth hope and miracles and solutions.
Jesus tells us how to get the party started: Mark 11: 23-24 For assuredly, I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be removed and be cast into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart, but believes that those things he says will be done, he will have whatever he says. Therefore I say to you, whatever things you ask when you pray, believe that you receive them, and you will have them.
Often we give up after praying a couple times; unbelief settles in our hearts and we begin to get cozy with our circumstances. We stake our claim on a mountain we despise because we don’t know how to function or who we are without it controlling us.
In this case, our mountain is unbelief. And we have the ability to remove it. To declare that is removed from our mind, will, emotions and hearts. We get to exercise our faith on purpose and call those things that are not as though they are (Romans 4:17).
TODAY’S PRACTICE
1. Develop trust in God by diving into His holy Word and speaking scripture aloud. When we hear the word of God from our own mouths, it registers in our hearts more quickly than listening to others speak it.
2. Write down your biggest circumstance and list all the ways it’s controlling your life.
3. Speak to that metaphorical mountain and cast it out of your life. Over. And over. And over. Engage your emotions to help you believe God’s truth about you. He who gave up His only Son, will deny you nothing.
Romans 8:32 He who did not spare His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things?
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com