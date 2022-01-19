Holding a grudge is the equivalent of holding ourselves in a chokehold. Squeezing and squeezing until we cut ourselves off from the abundant life that Jesus sacrificed to give us. We’re the ones who suffer, not the persons that we hold ill will toward.
And yet the people closest to us wind up in the fallout of our hostility because redirected anger serves as shrapnel to a family unit.
Our loved ones deserve our best treatment, our support, our love. The good news is that we can equip ourselves to bring healing to ourselves and our households.
In order to begin our healing journey, we may entertain burying the grudge. We’ve often heard this philosophy as sound advice. But it should come with a warning label: Beware. Anything buried will resurface. Perhaps someone says something that reminds us of the persisting wound. Or outrights jabs at the wound in order to bring it to the surface.
What if we took back our power and decided to relate to the grudge differently? Therefore disempowering any pushable buttons…until they lay dormant in healing’s wake.
Matthew 5:44But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you…
God knows what harboring ill will costs us and He’s given us His Word to help us navigate freedom.
Leviticus 18 You shall not take vengeance, nor bear any grudge against the children of your people, but you shall love your neighbor as yourself: I am the Lord.
Mark 12:30-31 And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength.’ This is the first commandment. And the second, like it, is this: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no other commandment greater than these.”
When we love God with all our heart, we are inclined to show people mercy, to obliterated grudges with forgiveness. Even if the person has no idea that we’ve forgiven them. The healing salve is ultimately for us.
TODAY’S PRACTICE
• Rewrite the origin story surrounding the grudge.
• Record any wisdom you drew from what happened.
• Choose to be grateful for lessons learned.
• Decide to forgive and the desire will follow.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.