No one can make you feel inferior without your consent. –Eleanor Roosevelt
What people think or say about us isn’t about us. It’s about them. They’ve developed filters over the years. They see the world through a different set of colored glasses. Not everyone will like us, and we’re not going to like everyone.
And that is okay.
Personalities may clash, and someone can say or do something to lash out. How we interpret what they say and do may cause an issue. That doesn’t mean we’re not awesome.
The only view and opinions that matters are ours. And God’s.
While vacationing this past week, we visited a shop and were met with a chilly reception from the store owner. When I say chilly reception, I mean she full-on glared at me. After browsing for a few minutes, other folks entered the store, and she said, “Hi there, welcome in!” My husband and I exchanged a look but carried on shopping. Because we were interested in the town, I asked her if a brochure was available. In a flat voice she said, “Go to the visitor center.” I politely asked where it was. She spit out the street name like it tasted bad. I asked how to get there. She mentioned a landmark and sent us on our way.
As rudely as she treated me, I didn’t take offense because I have no idea what she’s going through and who I might remind her of. Her behavior is her responsibility and has nothing to do with me. Years ago, I would have let her reaction to me ruin my day despite the charm of the town and the locals who went out of their way to be friendly. I would’ve obsessed over the reason she didn’t like me. Having worked on my self-worth and who I am in God through Christ Jesus for the past two decades, my response is to pray for her.
The next time someone is rude, I challenge you to focus on how God sees you.
2 Corintians 5:21 He made Christ who knew no sin to [judicially] be sin on our behalf, so that in Him we would become the righteousness of God [that is, we would be made acceptable to Him and placed in a right relationship with Him by His gracious lovingkindness].
TODAY’S PRACTICE
1. Be honest about what drives you to want everyone to like you. Really excavate here, use examples that have happened in your past where you really went over and above to gain acceptance in an unhealthy way.
2. The Bible says you’re the righteousness of Jesus. Look for those scriptures and meditate on them until they come alive. You’ll want to employ the 3 P’s of Bible confession. Personal, present tense, and passion (remember, whatever you attach emotion to becomes real). This will help you cultivate an unshakable identity.
3. Shine the light on you and choose to be happy with who you are. Not by your actions but by who you are.
Proverbs 29:25 The fear of man brings a snare, but whoever leans on, trusts in, and puts his confidence in the Lord is safe and set on high.
Little by little, the shackles of what others think about you will fall away.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.