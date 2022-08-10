Oakland Town Manager Steve Koontz’ monthly “Coffee with the Town Manager” will feature a special presentation from Best Foot Forward, which focuses on one simple, measurable goal: to get more drivers to yield and stop for pedestrians in marked crosswalks, as Florida law requires.
Speaker Roni Wood was first introduced to Best Foot Forward after being struck by a driver in 2018. She will share her personal story of a one-year recovery and how she is turning her pain into her purpose to keep pedestrians safe.
Town Manager Koontz will discuss recent initiatives the town has implemented to help keep pedestrians safe, such as installing stop signs at trail crossings.
The monthly event runs from 9-10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Oakland Meeting Hall, 221 N. Arrington St.
Participants are welcome to learn more about town news, services, events and more. Those attending will have an opportunity to ask questions and share their thoughts and ideas about various topics affecting the town.
Elisha Pappacoda is the Administrative Service and Communications Director for the Town of Oakland. She may be reached at: 407-656-1117, ext. 2113, or email: epappacoda@oaklandfl-gov