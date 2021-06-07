Last week, 200 seniors residing at Cranes Lodge, The Lakes of Clermont Rehab and Benton House were recipients of letters from pen pals who reached out to offer kindness and cheer on National Pen Pals Day, which is June 1.
“The limited social interaction as a result of the global pandemic has given our community a deeper understanding of what life is like for older adults who may experience loneliness on a regular basis. And for many seniors, social distancing has amplified the loneliness they already feel,” Home Instead said in a news release.
According to research from ValuePenguin.com, 36% of American seniors 75 and older have reported increased feelings of loneliness during the pandemic.
“Loneliness is one of the most devastating issues facing our aging population, but it’s also something we’re capable of addressing,” said Cheryl Hernandez, owner of Home Instead office in Clermont. “After a year of isolating at home, we need a little creativity and a lot of intention to ensure regular contact with neighbors and loved ones.”
The pen pal initiative was a community event and made possible by support from local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, volunteers and members of the community.
“These letters may seem like a simple act of kindness, but they really can brighten the day of an older adult,” said Hernandez. “Every time I read a letter from a volunteer or see a senior’s face light up when they hear from their pen pal, I’m reminded of the true power of community.”
For more information about pen pals or to submit your own letter, visit readytocare.com/penpals or call the local Home Instead office at 352-717-5700. Or, for other creative ideas to connect with seniors in your community, visit readytocare.com.