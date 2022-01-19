The frequent gusts of wind and the below-than-normal-average temperature (in the low 60s) chilled many people to the bone at Waterfront Park this past Monday, as they turned out to celebrate and mark the occasion of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Yet it didn’t deter many intent on taking part.
From opening remarks from Minister Cynthia Howell, emcee of the day, to the speech given by Clermont Mayor Tim Murry, people braved the weather to hear presentations by Clermont’s new city manager, Brian Bulthusis, Police Chief Charles Broadway.
In addition to speeches, those in attendance were regaled with performances by the Full Force Dance Academy (out of Minneola), the High Flyers, and a Caribbean Steel Drum ensemble, along with DJ DeepSouth (a/k/a Dwayne Hodges) playing a mix of music and sound bites.