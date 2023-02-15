Stephen Shylkofski joins Find Feed Restore
Stephen Shylkofski has now joined Find Feed Restore as Vice President of Development.
Shylkofski, a longtime community volunteer and advocate, has worked in a number of areas, including government and the not-for-profit sector.
“Stephen’s background, proven track record and passion to see people stand again will play a huge part,” said Brian K. Broadway, founder and missional leader.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Central Florida.
One of the first projects will be the development of the “Love Here, Live Here, Lake” program. This program will allow local businesses to have an impact on the homeless population for $15 per month.
“We look forward to great things ahead and further impact in our community as our team, systems and methodologies continue to grow,” said Broadway. “Welcome to the Family, Stephen.”