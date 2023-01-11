Editor’s note: This is the SECOND of a two-part column, as well as the start of a new feature that will appear on a random basis.
If people exhaust you, or if you are done “peopling,”leadership may not be your best career option, especially in our changing environment.
People matter, at a level now that is far beyond lip service. Human capital isn’t the answer. People have names and one had better be using them. Engage those you lead on all levels, among all their preferences, and inclusive of their sensitivities, or needs, or concerns, or questions.
It is what used to make the best leaders stand out. It is now the minimal requirement.
Leaders now need to not only inspire, but gently mitigate problems, and still carry good insurance. They must build trust minus controversy, rapport in the face of differences, and tread very carefully on requesting more performance while motivating, without creating discomfort.
The dance is delicate and more complex than the moves of any sugar plum fairy. It does, however, prompt important questions. If leaders focus only on people matters, do they risk spending less time on growing the department or business? Can they make tough decisions that might upset those with differing opinions but are best for the revenue margin?
This is where it gets tricky and the preferences and answers often depend on those at the highest levels in a business. Leaders are now, regardless of title, between those they lead and those who lead them, while in the past this was a feeling largely reserved for middle management.
Leaders are walking on eggshells to keep those they lead happy instead of driving performance. What leaders at all levels are finding out the hard way is that they must be vigilantly on target with those they have the privilege of leading, or they will be the target of those leading the leader, including their customers.
That kind of visit isn’t like the one from Santa at Christmas and leaders at all levels will benefit from a shift in thinking. What worked in the past may no longer be effective. What seemed right last week may not now be appropriate and what the future looks like for each leader is not cookie-cutter, but how each one handles each and every unique situation today and in the future.
Monica Wofford, CSP is a leadership development specialist, consultant, speaker, author, executive coach and the CEO of Contagious Companies and the Leadership Development Center. For more information, call 1-866-382-0121, or go to www.ContagiousCompanies.com or www.LeadershipDevelopmentCenter.com