The People’s Choice Dessert and Summer Drinks Challenge will be happening from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 at Clermont’s Historic Village. The event is free.
Local vendors will be on hand to share their desserts and drinks. After you have had a chance to sample all the delicious treats, you will get to vote for your favorite dessert and for your favorite drink; children also get to vote.
This is family friendly and everyone will get a chance to vote.
ABOUT THE HISTORIC VILLAGE
The Historic Village is a cooperative effort between the city of Clermont and the Clermont Historical Society to provide local citizens and visitors from all over the state, county and the world a taste of what life was like for the early pioneers in Central Florida.
The Village is open to the public from 1-4 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday and has seven buildings to tour. A donation of $5 is requested for every person over 12 when touring the buildings.
WANT TO GO?
Clermont Historic Village
490 West Ave.
INTERESTED?
If you are interested in the history of Clermont or history in general, why not consider joining the Historical Society? Membership is only $25 annually for an individual and $35 for a couple.
Monthly meetings are held on the second Monday of each month in the Train Depot at the Historic Village. The board meeting (open to the public) is at 6 p.m., and is followed by a presentation at 7 p.m. The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 8.