The Clermont Historical Society announces the return of the People’s Choice Dessert Challenge, which is free and open to everyone. However, there is an addition to this year’s event: cold, family-friendly summer drinks.
Thus it is now officially the People’s Choice Dessert & Summer Drinks Challenge, which takes place this year from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7.
Attendees will have the opportunity to sample treats from a variety of local vendors and then get to vote for their favorite dessert and for their favorite drink.
Spend the afternoon with the children before the start of the new school year.
NOT JUST FOOD AND DRINK
Attendees will be able to tour the Historic Village, 490 West Ave., and see all the interesting displays.
There will also be a scavenger hunt for children and youth, with a treasure chest full of fun surprises to choose from at the end.
ABOUT THE HISTORIC VILLAGE and HISTORICAL SOCIETY
The Village is open from 1-4 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday. A donation of $5 per person over 12 is requested for tours.
Please note, though, that if you come one weekend and any of the six buildings is closed for a private event, we apologize. Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, many are taking advantage of the exceptionally low rates to rent our facilities for various events such as meetings, graduation parties and weddings.
MEMBERSHIP
If you are interested in the history of Clermont or in history in general, why not consider joining the Clermont Historical Society?
Annual membership is $25 per person or $35.00 for a couple.
The Historical Society meets 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month and is open to the public. A presentation at 7 p.m. follows meetings.
As it is summer recess, the next full meeting will be Sept. 13 at the depot.
TO LEARN MORE
Photos, pictures and information about the Village can be found on its Facebook page and new website: www.clermonthistoricvillage.org.
For questions or further information, please call 352-242-7734.