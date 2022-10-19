… although I do not always like being taught.”
Winston Churchill said those words, and if one were to visit me in my office they would see directly behind me a printout of a photo of him, accompanied by Teddy Roosevelt, Gordon Ramsey, Vince Lombardi, General George S. Patton, and President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
To the left of me are printouts of Muhammed Ali and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King.
These are people who have educated and inspired me, especially the latter two. Like many of my generation growing up in the 1950s and 1960s and even into the 1970s (and up to even today), I needed to be educated and dissuaded from misperceptions of race and racism.
I also needed to learn to be humble, especially when a mistake of mine was (and is) pointed out to me.
This is why last Friday I was peeved when I received an email from the regional publisher. He had received an email from a reader with whom I believe I have had direct contact with in the past.
I had made a major error in the Sept. 28th edition of the Clermont News Leader. It was the article about the 100th birthday celebration of Daniel Keel. From the headline and throughout the article and also the cutlines beneath photos, I had misspelled his name. Instead of Keel, it read Peel.
I was immediately contacted by both his daughter and by Ms. Annette Dicks about this error. I was aghast about this (and I have to admit, it ranks second in blunders I have committed. One time in a headline about a teacher of the year who is totally deaf, I wrote that she was profoundly dead. Thankfully, she had a sense of humor and even went so far as to have that placed in a picture frame.
And yes, we did rerun the article, this time with the correct headline.)
But I digress. Not only was I aghast about the article that ran Sept. 28, I was filled with remorse; not only because of the misspellings, but because I felt (and still do feel) I had dishonored a man who had distinguished himself, not only during World War Two, but throughout life, despite the challenges and burdens he faced as a Black man.
I looked at the printouts of Muhammed Ali and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, as well as looked at the article, and felt I had betrayed them, as well as Mr. Keel’s family and friends, and to the readership of the Clermont News Leader as a whole.
I immediately knew I would again run the article, this time corrected, and it has, appearing in the Oct. 12 edition.
But what peeves me is that a reader, someone whose name is familiar to me and with whom I believe I have either spoken with directly or corresponded with (or both), did not come directly to me with this grievance. Instead, that person sent a letter to our regional publisher.
It isn’t that the person went “over my head,” it’s that I have always been accessible to anyone who reads the Clermont News Leader. Everyone. This was especially true when the newspaper ran an article on the issue of Roe v. Wade and the first article that ran was a woman who had an abortion and didn’t regret it (the second article was the flip side).
The day the issue hit the stands our phones lit up. But everyone who spoke with or emailed me was listened to and treated with dignity, and also encouraged by me to continue doing so, and to let others know as well.
So, finding out that this one person wasn’t willing to do that has me wondering, do any of you reading this column believe I am aloof and inaccessible, even unreasonable? Please let me know.
As I wrote at the top of this column, quoting Winston Churchill, “Personally, I am always ready to learn, although I do not always like being taught.”
Write me at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com