Gabe is a handsome 2-year-old rat terrier mix weighing 11 pounds.
“He has a shiny white and black coat and long legs. He is very affectionate, active and friendly,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “He does need some more leash training and tends to pull with excitement. He needs to be an only pet because he wants all of the attention.”
Gabe has not been cat or child-tested. He loves attention. His adoption donation is $300, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet with Sam or any other pet currently at the shelter, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m.
Adoption applications are available at the shelter’s website, www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
Not ready to adopt? Consider fostering. Stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares, noon to 4 p.m. Volunteers are always needed and donations are always welcomed, as well.