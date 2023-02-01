My name is Tyr and I am a handsome 16 pound, 18-month-old, male tabby.
I am a big cuddle bug and love a good lap to sit in. I am such a happy guy.
I do like to play with toys, but I can also sit back and relax and lay in the nice sunshine that comes through a window.
I am good with other friendly kitties so maybe we can play and be friends? What do you think?
I can guarantee you this and that is, you will never “Tyr” of me.
If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family or would like more details, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org