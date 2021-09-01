Hi Friends!
“Ha-row dere.” My name is Ben Franklin and I am a loveable and handsome Labrador Retriever/Pointer Blend and am looking for my forever family.
I am a very sweet boy with lots of energy. I have to exercise these gorgeous long legs of mine, so I would love an active family that would do fun things with me. We can go for long walks or run and play in the backyard with you. I love toys, so please make sure that we have plenty. I love to run around and play in the water, so maybe a kiddie pool would be fun for me too. I get along well with other friendly doggies and we would have so much fun playing together that I can hardly wait. I can be a little shy at first, but I warm up quickly and love to get cuddles and smooches when not playing.
ARE YOU THE LOVING PARENT WHO WILL BRING BEN FRANKLIN INTO YOUR HEART AND HOME?
If you think Ben Franklin would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact the adoptions team: adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.