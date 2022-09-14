Clermont, FL (34711)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 88F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.