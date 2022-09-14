My name is Duchess and I am a 1-year-old female domestic shorthair. My friends at the Animal League took me in when I was very pregnant and was only with them 14 days and had my babies. My kitties are all looking for their forever home and I am too.
I am a sweet kitty who enjoys spending time looking out windows or sitting out on a screened-in patio. I do like other friendly kitties and seem indifferent to friendly doggies. I love to hang out with my people and am very friendly with people too.
I would love to find my forever home and family of my very own.
