Duchess

Duchess

My name is Duchess and I am a 1-year-old female domestic shorthair.  My friends at the Animal League took me in when I was very pregnant and was only with them 14 days and had my babies.  My kitties are all looking for their forever home and I am too.  

I am a sweet kitty who enjoys spending time looking out windows or sitting out on a screened-in patio.  I do like other friendly kitties and seem indifferent to friendly doggies. I love to hang out with my people and am very friendly with people too.

I would love to find my forever home and family of my very own.


INTERESTED?

If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org

All our pets are up to date on vac​cines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org

The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. Please visit: www.theanimalleague.org to learn more about us. Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.

Recommended for you