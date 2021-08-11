My name is Whiskers, and I am a very special and lucky little lady. You see, I am not able to tell my friends what happened, but I survived an incident that left my jaw misaligned, left paw scarred and my tail nicked.
After lots of love and care from my wonderful friends at The Animal League, I am fully recovered and am running and playing just like any other kitty. My foster mom says that I am a lap kitty, chest kitty or whatever part of you that I can get to be close.
I like to be held and brushed too and am even okay with baths. I have a soft, sweet meow and am a purr machine. If you have a scratching posts and pad, I would love that to. I would prefer to be an only kitty as I would like to have you all to myself as I adore attention.
INTERESTED?
If you think Whiskers would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
NEED A FACE MASK?
the Animal League Thrift shop has fabric washable/reusable face masks handmade by their volunteers that are available for purchase in their Thrift Shop located at 770 W. Montrose Street in downtown Clermont. We have lots of cute animal, dog, cat, patriotic, solids, and floral patterns available! They are also available in their eBay store and can be shipped to you for a minimal shipping cost - go to https://www.ebay.com/itm/353081515137.
MEET YOUR BEST FRIEND
Come make a new, furry friend! We are located at 4648 Baptist Island Road in Groveland. The Animal League Adoption Center is currently open by appointment only. Visit our website, www.theanimalleague.org, to view our adoptable pets and to fill out an application. See you soon.
JOIN OUR TEAM
Would you like to receive lots of love and kisses from warm noses? If so, please consider becoming a volunteer. We have a multitude of positions available including Freedom Rides, Cat Cuddling, Dog Walking, Adoptions, and more. All it takes is a few hours a month to help save lives! Get started by filling out your volunteer application today at www.theanimalleague.org/volunteer-opportunities/
LOOKING FOR A VET?
The Animal League Wellness Center provides affordable spay/neuter, vaccinations, flea, tick and heartworm preventatives, and wellness services. Conveniently located at 32721 Radio Road, Leesburg, the Animal League Wellness Center is the best option for keeping your best friend healthy and happy (and your wallet, too!). Visit www.animalleaguewellness.org for more information.
LOOKING FOR A DEAL?
Head on over to the South Lake Animal League Thrift shop in Downtown Clermont! Support a good cause while shopping for furniture, decor, clothes, books, electronics, and more!
ABOUT THE ANIMAL LEAGUE
The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. Please visit our website, www.theanimalleague.org, to learn more about us. Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.