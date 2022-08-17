Lovely No’el was found as a stray in Northwest Florida and was picked up by animal control. Unfortunately, this sweet girl couldn’t tell us where she came from, but Houndhaven was happy to rescue her and help her find her forever home. She tested positive for heartworms and has completed her treatment. No’el has been a true sweetheart since she arrived at Houndhaven and has shown everyone that she will be a loving addition to a new family.
No’el is a beautiful one-year-old black lab mix. She is on the petite size, weighing just 43 pounds, and is a nice size for playing and snuggling. No’el is a happy girl, and she loves playing with her furry friends Calvin and Buddy in the play yards. When she’s not playing with them, she enjoys getting lots of attention from our volunteers. No’el loves to get snuggles and kisses and is happy to give sweet little kisses in return.
Not only is No’el a pretty girl, she’s also a smart one too. She has learned “sit” and take treats gently. She will surely learn more since she is eager to please and can’t wait for a new family to help her learn. When No’el has been out at adoption events she has shown us that she adores children.
If you’ve been looking for a sweet, loving girl to add to your family and would love to provide her the “happy ever after” that she so very much deserves, then lovely No’el is the girl for you. Please visit www.houndhaven.org to review our adoption policies and procedures and to complete an application.