My name is Rosita and I am a 5-year-old female Chihuahua blend. I am a petite little lady and weigh 12 pounds, making me the perfect size dog to fit in your lap. If you look up the definition of a “lap dog” in the dictionary, my picture will be there.
My friends here say I am the sweetest chihuahua they have ever seen and are not sure why I am still here. I am just the sweetest lady and am most content laying next to you or in your lap.
While I enjoy a good nap, I am not a total couch potato. I do love playing with my toys and going for walks and have a moderate energy level. I do well with other friendly doggies, so if you have a nice doggie already, maybe we could play and be best furry friends.
If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org
All our pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org
The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. Please visit: www.theanimalleague.org to learn more about us. Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.
