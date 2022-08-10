Bonsai is a very special young boy that would love to have some fun in the sun. He is approximately 1 year old, gets along well with other dogs, and has very good house manners.
Patience and love is all this boy needs. Bonsai can start a friendly competition as you jog around the lake or be dressed to impress when you head out to a nice dinner.
Bring a few treats and he will be eating out of your hands in no time.
Lets get this relationship started! If you are interested in meeting Bonsai, please contact Jennifer at Rescue Rebels at 954-416-0690.
Visit us on Facebook to keep up with current events or visit www.rescuerebels.org to see all of the faces at Rescue Rebels who need a home, you will also find all of our adoption applications and protocols on this site.
Email us rescue.rebels@yahoo.com
Volunteer today and change a life. We don’t always need advice, sometimes all we need is a hand to hold, an ear to listen and a heart that understands. Sometimes all we need is a dog.