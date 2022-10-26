My name is Wind and I am the last of my siblings waiting to find my forever family.
I am a Doberman Pinscher/Terrier blend and am almost 9 months old. I weigh about 35 pounds and expected to gain only a couple more pounds by the time I am full grown. I am a very friendly girl with everyone that I meet and I enjoy being around people.
I do like friendly, well-mannered doggies so if you have a doggie already, we could be friends. I would do just fine as an only doggie in the home as well.
As I am still a puppy, I do have energy to burn so I would like to go for walks or play in a nice backyard where I can run and play and sniff the warm outside air.
I have a smile so bright and happy that it will make you smile too, I know my family is out there just waiting to find me, is that you?
INTERESTED?
If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org
All our pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org
The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. Please visit: www.theanimalleague.org to learn more about us. Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.