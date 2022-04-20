Peaches is a 3-yr old female domestic shorthair. She is kind of hard to miss as she has yellow paint on her fur. The Animal League are not sure what exactly happened or who did this to me, but whatever it was, it was traumatic for Peaches, which she is a tade shy. However, once she feels safe, Peaches is loving and affectionate.
Peaches would do best in a quieter home where she can learn to trust people again. Maybe a nice warm window where she can look out and lay in the sunshine or come sit with you while you read a book.
Please give her a chance at finding a real home with a family where she can feel safe and loved and never have anyone hurt her again.
INTERESTED?
If you think this pet would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org
All our pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact our adoptions team at: adoptions@theanimalleague.org. The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. Please visit: www.theanimalleague.org to learn more about us. Thank you for considering a rescue pet, the very best breed.