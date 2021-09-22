Hello Friends.
SJB here – aka Sarah Jessica Barker! I am looking for my furever home. I am a 3-year-old Chihuahua blend and weigh about nine pounds. I think that I would really like a nice quiet home where I can spend my days with you just hanging out at home. I am very sweet and affectionate and love to cuddle. Maybe you would have a fenced backyard where we can wander together and I can sniff all the exciting smells in the yard? I would do best in a home where I was the only pet in the house, so that I can have you all to myself and not have to share. I know my forever family is out there, are you looking for me?
ARE YOU THE LOVING PARENT WHO WILL BRING SARAH JESSICA BARKER INTO YOUR HEART AND HOME?
If you think she would be a good fit for your family, please complete our no-obligation adoption application at https://theanimalleague.org/adoption-application/ or contact our adoptions team at adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
All pets are up to date on vaccines and treatments, spayed or neutered, and come with a registered microchip. For additional information please contact the adoptions team: adoptions@theanimalleague.org.
ABOUT THE ANIMAL LEAGUE
The Animal League is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization serving the community since 1988. Please visit: www.theanimalleague.org, to learn more.