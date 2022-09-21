My name is Shiloh. I am one of the lucky dogs Rescue Rebels has saved.
When I came to Rescue Rebels I had a bad skin disorder, my skin was enflamed, which made me feel irritable. I was also heartworm positive.
I owe my life to Rescue Rebels as they have turned my world around. As you can see, I am now as pretty as I can be. I have completed my heartworm treatments and I am now ready for a family of my very own.
They say that good things come to those that wait. Will you be my good thing?
ABOUT HER
Shiloh is one of a kind girl. Once you see her beauty in person, you will have no idea how you ever got by without her. Her looks are unlike any other; soft fur, a lovely face, and kind eyes. There really is something regal about Shiloh.
Shiloh is a true sweetheart through and through. All this precious girl wants is love and affection just like any other dog. Shiloh is 4 years old, gets along well with other dogs. However, she is not a fan of cats.
INTERESTED?
If you would be interested in meeting Shiloh, please call 407-947-2329 to set up a day and time. If you can’t adopt this pretty girl, please consider making a donation, as we are always helping the dogs that have been neglected and abused. We are always faced with medical bills, we have big hearts, but our pockets are not always as deep as we would like.
Visit us on Facebook to keep up with current events or visit our website www.rescuerebels.org to see all of the faces at Rescue Rebels who need a home, you will also find all of our adoption applications and protocols on this site. Email us at rescue.rebels@yahoo.com
Also, consider volunteering today and change a life.